Is there no one in the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Office of the Police Commissioner, or the Office of the Mayor of Port of Spain, who has the common sense to formulate a traffic plan for Port of Spain?
Is there any senior official overseeing the performance of traffic wardens? Every morning I am agitated when I witness H and PH taxis create chronic traffic congestion on Independence Square, Port of Spain, in full view of traffic wardens who are usually huddled in a group liming or on their mobile phones. Then, they all magically disappear around 9.30 a.m., never to be seen for the rest of the day and mayhem is allowed to reign in Port of Spain. Is the country getting value for money with these traffic wardens? Is it that the traffic wardens are daily paid workers hired only to work between the hours of 6 and 9 a.m.?
After almost 61 years of Independence, this country is yet to have in office a competent cabinet that has the intellectual capacity to deduce that parking should not be allowed along Independence Square during peak hours, or that double parking should not be allowed on major city arteries such as Henry Street, Frederick Street, Abercromby Street, St Vincent Street or Richmond Street. Thousands of man hours are lost to traffic congestion on a weekly basis, not to mention the adverse effects on the physical health and mental well-being of thousands of citizens on a daily basis.
I refuse to go the way of the Opposition by demonising Dr Rowley’s recent achievement in receiving an honorary doctorate from Howard University. But it will be remiss of me as a citizen of T&T to not note that, after being in political office for over 36 years and being the Prime Minister of T&T for over seven years, Dr Rowley as Prime Minister received this honorary doctorate while presiding over a cabinet that has failed to achieve basic and easily achievable deliverables, such as ridding the capital city of unnecessary chronic traffic congestion.
Our educated politicians and technocrats continue to fail us miserably despite their personal career achievements.