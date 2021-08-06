The Ministry of Health has to sometimes rely on private medical facilities to care for patients who need specialist treatments/operations which cannot be facilitated at the public hospitals.
This service is not free. It therefore follows that these private establishments would have to match Ministry of Health guidelines regarding fully vaccinated staff.
Private healthcare is extremely competitive and payments for referred public patients go a long way towards keeping these small hospitals economically viable.
Patients and their relatives do not expect to be told their lives are at any further risk apart from their established medical diagnosis. Staff must accept the vaccine for Covid-19 or take a weekly PCR test, at personal expense.
In this economic gauva season being suffered because of the Covid-19 pandemic and with each PCR test costing $1,000 to $1,500 or more, a free vaccine is obviously the better option.
Why bother to mince words: you either, as an individual, want to secure employment at the private hospital or you do not. Do not apply if you cannot comply. It is as simple as that.
Good health and good profit margins have to remain in sync.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin