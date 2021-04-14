Do not overcrowd the charge room

I have given 35 years’ service to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. I think this gives me the privilege and opportunity to comment on shortcomings within the Service, and my major concern is the charge room.

During my years of service, I was continuously lectured about the charge room at police stations, their importance and requirement, as stated in Standing Orders and Regulations.

On Tuesday, I visited the Besson Street Police Station, and was quite amazed at the number of persons behind the charge room counter—a practice designed for chaos (for example, prisoner escape, the accidental discharge of firearms, the misplacement of important documents, etc).

Athelston Clinton

Arima

