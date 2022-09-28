Do not riot

So said, so done. Listening to the budget presentation felt like a scene straight out of a movie. You know, when the government is announcing an asteroid is on its way to Earth, how many days till impact and to not panic.
Wouldn’t work-from-home policies help save gas and reduce traffic? Citizens and the T&T diaspora still have old $100 bills; we could convert those. Let’s have a national football league which has a lot of money in it. Go after the arrears of errant HDC homeowners in voter-padded areas, ease up the other half of the population. Great idea, chief, we could put the homeless in the big complex going up on Tranquillity Street.
Trinbagonians aren’t soft, we are scared. Trinbagonians are afraid of Keith Rowley. We won’t feel the impact of this budget just yet. But one thing’s for sure—T&T has not reached its boiling point. It is in our culture to gyrate and bend over.
Give it nine days, it’ll blow off, then back to a new normal. Have an election every day and we’ll vote for the PNM every time. On a serious note—please don’t riot, eh.