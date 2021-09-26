Do so eh like so, Dr Rowley

The Government’s latest position on the Covid-19 pandemic, as outlined by the Prime Minister last Thursday, has me perplexed for two reasons.

Firstly, sometime ago when asked whether or not vaccinations will be made mandatory in this country, a government official said that line of action was not being considered by the Government at the time.

Well, the measures announced on September 23 are so coercive as to be de facto mandatory. By insisting that entrepreneurs of bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms, etc can be penalised with a hefty fine if any of their employees are found to be unvaccinated, leaves them with no choice but to terminate the services of those employees who refuse to get the jab. What is the message being communicated here? It’s simply this – Get vaccinated or don’t eat!

The second thing that puzzles me is the Government’s apparent inconsistency with respect to vaccination and employment. While the Prime Minister insists that these business owners ensure that all their employees are vaccinated, there are still hundreds of public servants who go to work every day but are not yet ‘jabbed’.

One would tend to think that the very first ‘safe zones’ that the PM would want to create are in the public service itself. Why insist that the private sector do something that the public sector isn’t yet required to do?

Peter Kelly

Arima

