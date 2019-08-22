Do the right thing, Mr Rowley

In the 1940 Narvik/ Norway debate in the UK House of Commons, the most famous parliamentary debate given that it changed the course of World War ii by bringing Winston Churchill into office, Conservative MP Leo Amery told sitting prime minister Neville Chamberlain, “In the name of God go”.
Representing a group of dissenting back benchers frustrated by Chamberlain’s inept performance in the fight against the Nazis, Amery repeated the words of Cromwell in the 1653 ////Long parliament, “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go.”