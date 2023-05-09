Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds has announced an additional expenditure of $128 million to purchase more CCTV cameras for the nation’s roads.
The obvious question one must ask is: why are the previously installed cameras failing?
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent in the past; what is the reason for their malfunction?
Furthermore, CCTV footage of bandits escaping scenes of crimes are extremely common now, given the fact that there is large coverage provided by CCTV footage of private properties.
However, the reality is that the footage is usually of useless value since it is a fact that every single serious crime is committed with a stolen car, and compounded by the use of fake number plates which are stuck on with double-sided tape.
Upon escape, the fake plates are peeled off and the criminals continue on their way.
Instead of spending more money to get the same footage, it would be more practical for that money to be spent towards changing the systems by which cars and their number plates are linked, and make it much more difficult for persons to affix fake plates to a car.
Either ban double-sided tape or not allow the easy manufacture of number plates with or without an inspection sticker directly affixed to the number plate with the vehicle number also printed on the sticker instead of only the inspection station.
If we keep doing the same things, then we will continue to get the same results which criminals are exploiting with impunity.
J Deering
Maraval