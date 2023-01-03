Do the work, prime minister

PM proposes national discourse on crime. Nation proposes PM just do his job!
Imagine, fellow citizens, if you dare, a situation in which you yourself campaigned for a wuk, got the job, spent two years in the job (not your first stint, eh), and then incredibly, proposed to your employer that want to hold a symposium about a key deliverable of yours that you just can’t do? Imagine nothing.
Prime Minister Keith Rowley, in part one of the interview published in the Sunday Express on New Year’s Day, mused that a national discourse on crime was something he was considering. As if the Parliament does not exist for the purpose of national discourse?
The PM would be a joke if his point of view weren’t so revealing of his incapacity to meaningfully reduce crime. Once again, nobody is saying this is not a complex task, but a shirt is a complex garment and if you pull on the right threads you can, with persistence, unravel the whole thing.
What, after two years and five months in this term as PM, has Dr Keith Rowley actually done to reduce crime?
Let’s ask this another way. If we could add nothing to our crime-fighting laws and resources, could we still reduce crime? If we had fewer laws and less resources, could we still reduce crime? Does anybody actually think that 1,000 dim-witted thugs in a population of over 1.6 million are responsible for our unrelenting and exhausting crime burden?
Or... is it more likely that the passive encouragement of the ineffective political directorship is signalling to our loose affiliation or white-collar and working-class looters that our politicians will not risk themselves on behalf of the country, so gwah head and thug away?
If someone is getting away with criminality and you are not standing in their way, you sir are cowering to them. Do the wuk, Mr PM.
Novack George
Reform Village