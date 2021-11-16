The COP26 is over. The main objective of that meeting was to discuss the causes of, and ways to reduce, a rapid non-natural rise in global temperature.
Many proposals and recommendations have been suggested. With good intentions of course.
It was determined that the main causes of this increase in global overheating were a combination of deforestation and air contamination emanating from the massive overuse of fossil fuels.
But considering our global population, it brings to mind the question of supply and demand. How do we continue to support a fast-growing world population which at present stands at 7.9 billion, without these related resources?
Hundreds of years ago (when the world population was still relatively small), those who had the capability and resources took charge and were enslaving Africans and Asians in the then newly discovered West.
Today they are securing their domestic coastal borders to prevent from entering the very same type of people their ancestors brought in chains.
Over the course of hundreds of years, they fought among themselves for control of everything, and now this “locking of borders” has spread throughout all the countries on their non-coastal borders.
They always claim to have the answers to global problems. So what is their “superior” answer to the incessantly increasing global population, supply and demand, and the resulting potential catastrophic global warming?
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas