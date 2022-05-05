Do we need politicians?

When Dr Eric Williams decided to lay down his bucket here in the islands after his release from the Caribbean Commission and his debates with Dom Basil Matthews in the Public Library, he held lectures in Woodford Square, which he called The University of Woodford Square. We who were alive then felt happy.

He attracted people of like mind for the betterment of the islands, so he formed the PNM—the People’s National Movement.

PNM won by one seat, so he got the governor to let him have two more people in the Legislature. This was done, and so began the rule of the PNM here. With the men and women around him, we saw progress.

Slowly rot came in, as a farmer knows there are always bad bugs around. Some of our representatives saw they could make money through illegal means, some famous statements by party representatives, “All ah we tief”; “I did not take a vow of poverty when I went in to politics”; “Hair don’t grow in the palm of my hand”.

Now to get improvements and better services in the country, we have to wait forever or else bribe officials.

Is this the vision of the early PNM stalwarts, or has the rot taken hold? Promises are made at election time, you stain your finger, the person wins and the people are forgotten.

If our politicians are only to better themselves financially and not to improve the islands, then we don’t need politicians.

Clermont Andrews

