While I agree with Dr Rowley that he is creating safe zones in the public sector, where all Government workers must be vaccinated or stay home, I am confused about one thing that was not mentioned.
In the existing safe zones, such as restaurants for dining in, casinos, gyms, etc, customers are required to bring proof of vaccination to enter the premises. He did not mention if the public is required to show proof of vaccination to enter the Government safe zones.
Do I need proof of vaccination to enter the Board of Inland Revenue, or to go to the Liscensing Office, or WASA and T&TEC?
This question must be answered shortly.
