The dance of the Cabinet reshuffle recently choreographed by our Government has been properly described as of little significance by Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah.
And to even comment further seems superfluous, but it does give us an occasion to ask: do we really need 30 ministers with their high salaries, posh benefits, lack of technical expertise (for the most part), and their pomposity to govern our population of 1.4 million people, the size of a small city in China? Is there a less costly and more effective way to govern our affairs?
If only a handful of people start to explore these questions, then that’s a beginning.
And as we look at the dance, we need to ponder: how come today someone seems to have expertise in legal affairs and the next day, he is this master of rural development? How come one’s technical wisdom today is in “local government”, and the next day it becomes agriculture? The arbitrariness of the switches speaks to their inanity.
There has to be a better way to govern our affairs. The dance attempts to fool us into thinking this will contribute to our progress. And some of us actually accept this dance as good for our governance.
So, let’s ask: do we really need 30 Members of Parliament serving as ministers in areas in which they have little competence?
Here is just one alternative: let’s have the Prime Minister with five chief secretaries, each with proven managerial skills, serving in the Senate, and each managing the work of five chief technical officers with expertise in specific sectors (e.g., education, health, the environment, etc).
And what will our elected MPs do? They will do what they were voted in for: represent their communities, pass legislation which improves our society, and monitor the implementation of development plans to benefit their electoral districts.
Everold Hosein
political leader,
Green Party of T&T