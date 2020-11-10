tablets and pills

My brothers and sisters in T&T, if you are afflicted with cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, cancer or diabetes, you may catch Covid-19 and become seriously ill.

If you are affected by these conditions,

• take all medications and follow medical advice;

• have a one-month supply of medication;

• distance yourself from sick people;

• reduce or quit drinking alcohol and smoking both cigarettes and marijuana;

• protect your mental health.

We have seen disinvestment in the health sector.

We need to increase the number of individuals in the public health approach.

