Do your civic duty and get vaccinated

One of the biggest challenges facing us as we move beyond the Covid-19 pandemic is the issue of vaccine reluctance.
Vaccine reluctance refers to lack of confidence in the provenance or efficacy of a vaccine as expressed by a group or groups in the general population.
Globally, we have already witnessed how this has manifested itself and cut significantly into the rates of inoculation - even in countries where availability is not an immediate concern.
Locally, it has taken a variety of forms, beginning with a deliberate downplaying, by some, of the potential harm inherent in a full outbreak, to the suggestion of holistic ‘cures’ such as sunlight and fresh air as a response to infection.
Recently, local reluctance has evolved further to include issues regarding the manufacturer and/or country of origin of vaccines. In short, the rule of thumb among this group of non-believers is that all vaccines are not equal. And that some vaccines are better than others.
And although we appear to no longer be as open to the insinuation that the vaccine is part of a sinister agenda to microchip the world population, the threat to our ability to get to even a 70 per cent rate of inoculation remains as apparent as ever.
It is as a direct result of this general sense of paranoia and distrust that one of our most powerful weapons against vaccine reluctance - both here and abroad - remains that of celebrity and political endorsement.
Time and time again, political leaders offering themselves up as first adopters of new medical interventions and treatments has been proven as an effective means of reducing the apparent credibility gap.
Accordingly, around the world, we have witnessed leaders, from US President Joe Biden to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to Queen Elizabeth II, jump the queue in an effort to prove that the vaccine not only works, but that it is the civic duty and responsibility of ALL citizens to receive the vaccine when their turn comes around.
Whereas, here in T&T, one can support our own Prime Minister’s rationale in stepping back and allowing frontline healthcare workers to partake from that very limited (2,000 doses) first shipment which arrived on February 15, one can also readily accept why, for our entire vaccine rollout to succeed, Prime Minister Keith Rowley MUST be at the head of the queue when the first of our COVAX shipments is received this week.
To think or insinuate anything otherwise (as the MP for Oropouche East is now doing) is nothing more than yet another attempt to politicise the Covid-19 response and to continue to undermine the public confidence in our hard-working and so far, successful, public health system.
G Elias
Cascade