Does PTSC service Tobago?

I refer to news that only a fraction of the Public Transport Service Corporation’s (PTSC’s) buses of a fleet of some 35 were functioning. It reached the media, because Tobago was severely embarrassed when a cruise ship called in port, and both locals and foreigners were in need of transport to take them to Scarborough and Crown Point.

Now, if you know visitors from the US, they are accustomed to an impeccable bus service, and so they loathe taxis, and I personally benefited from this a few years ago when I vacationed in the Bronx, New York. There was a sign on the bus shed and, at the prescribed time, a bus arrived and took us straight to Manhattan for a just a buck or two. A cab would have put us out somewhere along the way, when the meter reached US$100.

And here we have a subsidised service which is quite deficient when needed. Why does it take three hours for a bus to reach Charlotteville or anywhere in Tobago? Does the PTSC not consider Tobago as part of its catchment remit, or is it that as an arm of the Trinidad Government, they are punishing Tobago for voting out the PNM? Can you imagine how disappointed our foreign visitors must be?

One local passenger, a pensioner, made an important point—ie, he could not spend the $9 taxi fare and had no choice but to wait for the bus. This is the plight of many, despite the gloating of the Minister of Finance as to his meagre, insolent and denigrating tax relief of $150 per month to alleviate his evil, skin-and-grin gas prices; sheer wickedness that they want a property tax.

But then, the TTPS is also joining in on slaying the golden tourism goose. If you were in Tobago over the Carnival weekend, it is quite likely you got wrecked without warning in Crown Point, since parking is prohibited on Crown Point Road. There are no signs or warnings, since this is how the TTPS welcomes visitors to the struggling island. They just want $500 from Trinidadians.

When can we ever expect a State corporation to function? I am now left to wonder if we are back to the pre-People’s Partnership days—ie, when the PNM was in charge and there was one bus servicing Tobago.

Minister Randall, Shamfa... how you feeling?

Linda Shanti Capildeo

St James

