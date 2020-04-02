I have been following the daily media conferences concerning the COVID-19 virus and I just wonder if we are getting the full picture. Bear in mind that the Government went ahead with the Carnival with the virus raging at that time. It was reported that some 30,000 people descended on T&T at that time. A considerable amount of them coming from the New York area. New Orleans went ahead with their Mardi Gras, and they now find themselves in a dire situation.
To date we have had just over 621 people tested with 90 cases and five dead. Every other country affected, is testing to the maximum, but we are using one, maybe two test sites, probably using outdated methods. The point is, we should be testing 500-1,000 people a day, in order to get a handle on the problem we are dealing with. We may well find that we have thousands of infected people and no infrastructure to deal with that.
On another matter, I heard the Minister of Health, during a press conference, demanding that infected people should not use the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as it was killing people. He obviously succumbed to fake news. New York at this time, I am told, have 100,000 units on order, and the drug is starting to show remarkable results. Mr Minister do you have any of this drug on order? If not, why? And what about the testing? It pains me but we need outside help now, or we may well find ourselves in a catastrophic situation.
F Mouttet
Westmoorings