I have been following the daily media conferences concerning the COVID-19 virus and I just wonder if we are getting the full picture. Bear in mind that the Government went ahead with the Carnival with the virus raging at that time. It was reported that some 30,000 people descended on T&T at that time. A considerable amount of them coming from the New York area. New Orleans went ahead with their Mardi Gras, and they now find themselves in a dire situation.

To date we have had just over 621 people tested with 90 cases and five dead. Every other country affected, is testing to the maximum, but we are using one, maybe two test sites, probably using outdated methods. The point is, we should be testing 500-1,000 people a day, in order to get a handle on the problem we are dealing with. We may well find that we have thousands of infected people and no infrastructure to deal with that.

On another matter, I heard the Minister of Health, during a press conference, demanding that infected people should not use the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as it was killing people. He obviously succumbed to fake news. New York at this time, I am told, have 100,000 units on order, and the drug is starting to show remarkable results. Mr Minister do you have any of this drug on order? If not, why? And what about the testing? It pains me but we need outside help now, or we may well find ourselves in a catastrophic situation.

F Mouttet

Westmoorings

Forget the economists. Ask the medics

T&T and a set of other countries are in lockdown. COVID-19 is spiralling. Economies are frozen, businesses in free-fall, families living from day to day.

What happens next? Don’t ask the economists. They have no idea. Ask the medics.

Journal of a recalcitrant minority

Today started badly. I got into another argument with the doubles man by Medford Gas Station for not putting enough channa in my doubles again. He always does that. I swear I will start going for Debe doubles if he does it one more time. These doubles men act like you’ll cry if one morning they disappear or something.

Testing – best tool to fight pandemic

The lockdown of the entire society with restricted movement only slows down the spread of the coronavirus. It cannot stop this virus that causes COVID-19. Testing will be a more effective and data-driven way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Stay home! Stay safe!

Have you ever wondered why there is no branch of a favourite quick service restaurant on the side of the road on the way to work?

Have you ever wondered about how your favourite food store decides where to locate your neighbourhood store?

Bring down the hammer

ON the eve of independence on August 30, 1962 Dr Eric Williams bequeathed to the people of this nation the watchwords: discipline, production and tolerance. Most of us know the relevance of these words one to the other but let’s just focus on discipline in this the age of the novel coronavirus. We are a talented people but we lack discipline. How else could you explain the actions of some on whom our very lives depend?

How to cope with coronavirus self-isolation

HUMANS are social beings. We are social creatures by nature. However, social distancing, self-isolation or quarantining are all necessary public health guidelines to help control the spread of COVID-19. An ancient Greek physician, Hippocrates, once wrote, “For extreme diseases, extreme methods of cure, as to restriction, are most suitable.” That is, desperate times call for desperate measures. Given our current situation in T&T it is necessary that these public health guidelines be closely adhered to, to “flatten the curve”.