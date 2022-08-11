Does the Ariapita plan put people first?

Streets of the World was envisioned by Derek Chin as an entertainment mecca for the Caribbean showcasing the history, culture, entertainment, craft, cuisine, etc, of our beloved T&T.
A vast area of some 35 acres with enough space for hotels, restaurants, theatres, marinas, parking and, yes, a cruise ship berth.
Finally, we want to address the jobs situation? Well, the construction sector is one of the larger employers, and the “gearing” of the construction dollar in our economy is one of the highest and can touch many households. Additionally, this project can be the launching pad which our failing tourist sector badly needs. All around, a better investment than what is envisioned for Ariapita Avenue.
Having seen the lofty plans to convert Ariapita Avenue to an entertainment area once again makes me wonder whether Trinidad is a real place, with no sense of strategy, quality of life nor cost management.
The Avenue is one of the main east-west traffic arteries, and if reserved for a full-time entertainment area, there should be no surprise when horrendous traffic descends on the ancillary routes.
So, where in the Ariapita Avenue project does it “PUT PEOPLE FIRST”? If so, which people? Certainly not the long-standing burgesses, homeowners and residents; they have suffered intolerably because of the “will-nilly” commercialisation of their residential space over many years.
The Ariapita project, which involves the pedestrianisation of the “stretch” (a main traffic artery in the city of Port of Spain) for entertainment purposes, caters for whom? Would it alleviate traffic congestion? Would it provide the ageing residents with a facility for nights out close to home? What about the denuding of their green space by placing a police post in THEIR square? The money for this project is better spent on schoolbooks and computers for those who cannot afford them in our schools.
Some time ago, a trial project at traffic control (which seemed to have been working then) to make the Western Main Road in St James and Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook into one-way traffic zones was abruptly terminated because it appeared that the merchants in these areas complained that their businesses suffered badly because of the traffic flow.
So, why not join with the Streets of the World project not that far from Ariapita Avenue, and work towards the establishment of a really first-class “vast cultural development” there? Create it for the enjoyment of all; its location, positioning and subsequent use away from residential areas will disturb the lives and peace of mind of none!
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings