Over the last two months, we in T&T have lived through:
• The collapse of the PolSC.
• The “mysterious” withdrawal of the CoP Merit List, with no explanation given to the public.
• No CoP or acting CoP on duty for the first time in history.
• A number of contract workers at the TTPS were let go, with immediate effect.
Any rational person would infer that there is deliberate political interference, resulting in the destabilisation of the TTPS.
An unstable, weakened and demoralised Police Service will lead to more crime. We are already witnessing a rise in murders and shootings. Five or more killings over 24 hours is becoming commonplace. The murder toll is close to last year’s for the same period, despite an state of emergency being in place.
The Government’s treatment of the Police Service appears to be reckless and unconstitutional, and is no doubt undermining the security of our citizens.
It makes you wonder—does the Government purposefully want crime to increase in T&T? Has it no compassion for a country already battered and traumatised by high crime levels?