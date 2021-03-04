Don’t bash cops for doing their jobs

While browsing through social media I came across a number of posts by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service giving an update on police operations throughout the country. They highlighted the number of tickets issued and the reason for issuing to motorists, such as not wearing seatbelts, not wearing masks, no valid insurance and defective fittings, etc.
It is with utter amazement, however, that when I viewed the comments to these posts, the majority of comments were disrespectful and pure hate toward the officers and the entire service. Some people went as far as to bash the commissioner and even the Government for conducting such police operations.
Let me clarify that the Police Service is an independent body and operations conducted are coordinated by its management. Most importantly, the population needs to understand that such operations are essential to the safety and security of every citizen of T&T. The only people who should be against these road checks are law breakers with no regard for the safety of themselves or others.
The purpose of wearing a seatbelt is to protect yourself as well as others within your vehicle. it is to save lives, so too having your vehicle road-worthy and having valid insurance.
The police, by enforcing these laws, are protecting all its citizens and they should be highly commended for doing such.
Commissioner Gary Griffith has brought many changes to the service that some may not support. However, we are seeing a lot of improvements and positive results. If we really want to see change, let us stand by our commissioner, his new approach to fighting crime, and his officers.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando