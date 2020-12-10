Don’t bash Dr Dillon-Remy

IN 1987, then-independent senator the late Prof John Spence voted with then-National Alliance for Reconstruction government (NAR) to secure the passage of the bill to cut public servants’ salaries by ten per cent and also the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).
He was the only independent senator who voted for the bill which sparked widespread protest by public servants.
Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy, you do not have anything to worry about since it is not the first time an Independent senator voted with the government on a controversial bill.
My advice to members of the public who have been critical of the senator is that they must first check the historical facts before making unfounded charges against Dr Dillon-Remy.
It is not necessary to delve into the details why Prof Spence voted for the bill, except to remind the national community that he said it was imperative that he voted for the bill because of the then-economic situation in the country.
I am comfortable with the explanation given by the goodly senator’s statement that it was a vote of conscience in support of the bill.
Ashton Ford
former general secretary
People’s National Movement