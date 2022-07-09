The murder toll is at a frightening height! At present, there are 283 murders compared to 190 for the same period last year, and by the end of this weekend, we know we will have several more.
Trinidad, once a peaceful country, has now become a place of terror and fear. There are so many guns out there and so many young people who take pride in taking lives, it seems to me to be a status symbol in crime circles.
Honestly, it can’t be easy to be a member of the Police Service at this time. We have to remember that they too are human, and they too fear for their lives.
I am appealing to our police officers, though: please do not become like many officers in the USA. There are many police officers there who so often judge and execute young men based only on their physical appearance.
Please, officers, we are living in evil times, but not all of our youths are thieves and murderers.
Many families are trying to guide their young men away from the bad influences right in their neighbourhoods, and it is heartbreaking for them to lose their young men who had plans to live productive lives.
H Barnes
La Romaine