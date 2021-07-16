Don’t be reckless: wear your mask

Some citizens are not getting the message, or are just simply rebellious. While driving through the area where I live, I was shocked by the number of people who chose not to wear a mask, or wore it on their chin.
The fact remains that you can be charged for not wearing a mask in public. We all know that by now. Therefore, it is blatantly uncaring for anyone to not do so.
I am appealing to the TTPS to do what is necessary, for it seems the only way to catch the attention of some people is for it to hit their pockets.
As we look around the world, countries where many citizens were vaccinated and refuse to continue with the three Ws (wearing your mask/shield, watching your distance, washing your hands) ended up with upsurges once more.
It cannot be overemphasised that even when you become vaccinated, your behaviour in the public space cannot become irresponsible and reckless.
I looked at a final (football match) on Sunday, a stadium with over 67,000 people, a country with quite a large portion of its population vaccinated—and mask-wearing seemed to be a thing of the past at the game. I have read there is now an increase in cases in that country.
Understanding what the vaccine does is key to the way we operate. It would be nice for us to become accustomed to the protocols being in effect for a while—they are for our benefit. Let us not be penny wise and pound foolish.
None of us, including those in the medical profession and the scientists, has a proper handle on this virus. We are all still learning. Therefore, we must take additional precautions in these early stages.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan