Don’t be reckless: wear your mask

Some citizens are not getting the message, or are just simply rebellious. While driving through the area where I live, I was shocked by the number of people who chose not to wear a mask, or wore it on their chin.

The fact remains that you can be charged for not wearing a mask in public. We all know that by now. Therefore, it is blatantly uncaring for anyone to not do so.

I am appealing to the TTPS to do what is necessary, for it seems the only way to catch the attention of some people is for it to hit their pockets.

As we look around the world, countries where many citizens were vaccinated and refuse to continue with the three Ws (wearing your mask/shield, watching your distance, washing your hands) ended up with upsurges once more.

It cannot be overemphasised that even when you become vaccinated, your behaviour in the public space cannot become irresponsible and reckless.

I looked at a final (football match) on Sunday, a stadium with over 67,000 people, a country with quite a large portion of its population vaccinated—and mask-wearing seemed to be a thing of the past at the game. I have read there is now an increase in cases in that country.

Understanding what the vaccine does is key to the way we operate. It would be nice for us to become accustomed to the protocols being in effect for a while—they are for our benefit. Let us not be penny wise and pound foolish.

None of us, including those in the medical profession and the scientists, has a proper handle on this virus. We are all still learning. Therefore, we must take additional precautions in these early stages.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Bedside manners

I’ve been talking to people recovering from various degrees of the Covid-19 virus. A common complaint has been a feeling of weakness in its aftermath, rapid exhaustion, and accompanying fits of frustration and despondence.

Not freedom day yet

When the country’s borders were declared officially closed on March 23, 2020, no one, not even the Government, would have imagined that the country would have remained essentially cut off from the world for all of 16 months.

Neither would anyone have foreseen that the reopening would occur under conditions as uncertain as they continue to be in this moment.

Help our women and teens travel safely

Is there an update from the Government on a transport app solution for the safety of our women and teenagers?

The blood of Andrea Bharatt, and the many women who were killed entering taxis for the last time, still cries out.

Today Zuma, tomorrow Trump

Sooner or later ex-president Donald Trump is bound to be indicted for some crime. It doesn’t matter which—it could be a fraud or corruption charge, or a sexual offence, or incitement to violence, or even just tax evasion. (That’s what finally got Al Capone.) And it doesn’t matter whether he’s convicted, either; the real drama will come before that.

Encouraging signs for governance by dialogue

The recent tabling of a bill in the National Assembly of Guyana to give effect to a 2018 ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (“CCJ”) is a development to be highly commended as illustrating governance by dialogue.