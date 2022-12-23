Don’t blame taxi-drivers

This letter is concerning the two spikes in fuel prices in 2022 and the subsequent rise in taxi fares.
The question is whether or not the rise in fares is reasonable.
Assumptions are: a taxi with a modern engine with fuel injection and electronic timing and fuel consumption of eight litres/100 kilometres; premium fuel price per litre increased from $5.75 (2021) to $7.75 at present; short drop within Diego Martin/Petit Valley of five kilometres; normal drop from Diego Martin to Port of Spain of ten kilometres.
Without going into detail, the short drop fuel increase is 80 cents. The fare increase is $1. This is reasonable—80 cents rounded up to $1.
For the normal journey to Port of Spain, the fuel increase is $1.60. The fare increase is $1. This is extremely reasonable. The realistic fare increase should be $2. Ergo, don’t blame the taxi-driver for the fuel hike.
Stan Patino