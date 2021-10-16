Don’t bring down this lofty office

This was followed by the sudden collapse of the budget debate, leaving the reasons for such a debacle still hanging in the air.
Attempts are now being made to reconstitute a Police Service Commission and one proposed name of a lawyer has been met with vociferous objections, on spurious grounds of him having hosted a cocktail party in the past and choosing to represent a former government minister in a litigation matter. Are such grounds worthy of merit? Intelligent people will have to decide.
Caught up in the middle of all this confusion are the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. The manner in which these two eminent office holders have been managing the affairs of State has been brought into sharp focus.
Criticisms of Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes and the Prime Minister have been so fierce that it is fair to say that by some of the reactions, the Office of the President is being treated as a political football. This writer above all should know that the president is not above critical scrutiny. He dared to successfully take action against a former president in the High Court when so many thought such was impossible. It was the first and only of such a challenge in our history.
The Prime Minister is expected to effectively and efficiently handle the barbs aimed at him but not so is the President. The latter is too sacrosanct an office to be trifled with. It is simply wrong, if not sacrilegious, to drag the name of this office-holder in ways that culminate into a street fight. We are having more than our fair share of that amongst the gangs that terrorise the citizenry.
Calls are being made demanding her to account to the public for actions on her part regarding the execution of her responsibilities surrounding the Police Service Commission fiasco. In effect, we are agitating for this lofty Office to be brought into the realm of the marketplace of unintelligible diatribe and rabid behaviour.
One wonders in awe and consternation about whether we realise that by our actions, we are leading our country towards irreparable consequences. Seems as if we do not appreciate that we are gradually chiselling away at the edifice of the democratic process that has been fashioned by our Constitution and ancillary legislation.
The incumbent Head of State has left an impeccable record at the Judicial Bench. Many were privileged to share her wisdom and forthrightness that brought her great admiration and respect.
She has taken all of her talent and experience to the august Office of President. She is fully aware of the learning that legal luminaries of old have handed down to us throughout the ages that have to do with consultation, advice, guidance, expressions of concern and overall grasp of all the overarching complications that have to do with governance of a country.
When next our beloved President connects with the public it will be in a motherly and exalted fashion, not to appease the robust and the vigilant. Leave that to the politicians! She does not have to account to us for the routine discharge of her constitutional responsibility, for to do so is to equate her with the mob and rabble-rousers.
Nizam Mohammed
Former chairman of the Police Service Commission