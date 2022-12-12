Cristiano Ronaldo (copy)

(Flashback)FIRE AWAY: Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, takes a shot at goal during their English Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, yesterday. —Photo: AP

Football is a game that can make big, hard-back men cry long tears. Even without the Peter Drury commentary, I couldn’t hold back a flood of tears seeing him play, potentially, his final few minutes of international football, and hey, he doesn’t even know me. Some would argue that winning a European Championship as he did in 2016 is harder than winning a World Cup which is not a bad shout.

He’s achieved enough to cement himself as one of the greatest of all time, at least in this sport. It gives me goosebumps to think that one day I’ll tell my grandchildren that I witnessed this phenomenal athlete perform. Deep down, there’s nobody on this planet who prefers CR7 or Messi; we love them both equally. It’s players like him and the drama he brings on and off the field, the reason we call it the beautiful game.

However, there’s a lot that boys especially can take from Ronnie. His never-say-never attitude, unfiltered focus on what he wants to achieve, sheer will and desire to succeed. Not to mention his dream physique, cool hairstyles, community work and love for family. He is the ultimate example of hard work pays off, not giving up and practice makes perfect.

On the field, you could see from afar he practised his step-overs and knuckle balls endlessly. I wouldn’t bet on anybody else to take a penalty, to save my life. I love his electric running style, his stance over a dead ball and the infamous “Siiiiuuuuu” celebration. He literally glides and freezes in the air when going for a header. I think he would’ve had more goals if it weren’t for his Adam’s apple, that made him offside every now and again.

Time has ticked too quickly, man, he is irreplaceable. I can’t imagine a football world without him. He came, he conquered, and he took us all along with him. He is a tide no one can surf, he’s achieved heights no one can scale, and he’s got nothing to prove anymore. I won’t say goodbye, he will always be with us. Don’t cry because it’s over, Cristiano, smile because it happened.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Blind-sided by Paria’s woes

Blind-sided by Paria’s woes

Given the rosy reports of consistent profits released by State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, the revelation of its financially crippling condition comes as a shock.

As reported exclusively in the Sunday Express, the Government’s non-payment of close to $1 billion in subsidies owed to Paria has threatened its working capital and ability to pay for the refined petroleum products imported for sale on the domestic market. As the country’s sole supplier of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and bunker fuel, this is alarming news.

The presumptive mirage

The presumptive mirage

SO, I do not purposely watch horror movies. Sure, I get scared like most persons, but the difference is that the visuals stay with me and when I try to go to sleep at night, I see pieces of the same visuals by the window, behind the doors, in the dark spaces of the cupboards. Two hours later after not being able to fall asleep because I am still scared, I cuss and promise myself to never watch horror movies again.