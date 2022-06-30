Don’t ease up on Covid as yet

The Cabinet has listed monkeypox as a dangerous infectious disease and more countries are reporting finding the virus, and yet the Government has stopped Covid testing to enter Trinidad and Tobago.

That doesn’t make sense.

Also, people think Covid cases are dropping here, as the daily reports of cases have lessened a lot. This may not be true, as self-testing kits are easily available at all pharmacies.

If someone self-tests and is positive for Covid, they don’t report this to the Ministry of Health.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

Women in T&T have to be extremely careful

A mother is chopped to death defending her 21-year-old daughter.

The story is that the suspect was recently released from a four-year jail term, which he served because of seriously harming the girl. This translates to a child under age 18 in a relationship that endangered her. What age is the man with the weapon?

Safe than sorry

Regardless of religious per­suasion, many citizens of T&T are today thanking God for sparing the country from what could have been.

Our weathermen and wo­men did their jobs. It is good that the Government took the warnings seriously. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

Unfortunately, there were some in the public sector who chose to ignore the Government’s directive to close.

After-game fetes a frustration

The residents of Phases Two and Three of La Horquetta and environs, in Arima, are once again being affected by our neighbouring recreational grounds, located in Phase Two—by the ongoing Football Ascension Tournament.

Leaders with positive potential

To whom much is given, much is expected. Trade unions are blessed with both financial and human resources, but they downplay their wealth with hunger marches. The digital age is reducing labour-intensive production, so the army of workers once available for trade union membership is dwindling.

Unspecial Windies cricket

I intend no disrespect to the weaker teams in cricket, concerning the recent West Indies (WI) men’s squad’s very satisfying successes against them in the cases of the Netherlands and Bangladesh in this year’s One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket series, but to the discerning eye, this is cause to weep rather than celebrate.

