Don’t ease up on Covid as yet

The Cabinet has listed monkeypox as a dangerous infectious disease and more countries are reporting finding the virus, and yet the Government has stopped Covid testing to enter Trinidad and Tobago.
That doesn’t make sense.
Also, people think Covid cases are dropping here, as the daily reports of cases have lessened a lot. This may not be true, as self-testing kits are easily available at all pharmacies.
If someone self-tests and is positive for Covid, they don’t report this to the Ministry of Health.
Neil R de Montrichard
Westmoorings