I would like to make an urgent appeal to the outgoing president to use her influence to get a dangerous pothole fixed—permanently.

I speak of the one at the traffic light at the junction of the Morne Coco Road and the Diego Martin Highway. It’s on the president’s route anytime she’s travelling from her house to go into the city.

At the end of her term in office, I would imagine that she will continue to pass there without her convoy and outriders stopping traffic for her car to avoid the pothole.

I urge you, Madam President, please have it fixed, if only for your own comfort and use.

W Dopson

Woodbrook

Politics is showing up for people

At age 73, it is probably too late to expect Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to change either his personality or his politics, especially when they have taken him to the ­pinnacle political position not once, but twice.

...Don’t forget that pothole

Night of fireworks horror

It was a night of horror for my family and I in Blue Range, Diego Martin. Fireworks raged for at least 20 minutes constantly from midnight, and intermittently for hours thereafter.

The tranquillisers we gave our dog did not effectively help to keep him calm and, with the ensuing bombardment, he became as jittery as his owners.

No end to this dependency

The more handouts, the more the people want? There is no end to this dependency to get subsidised prices for gasoline, electricity, telephone, bus and ferry transport, etc, and still those bills are not paid monthly; and also many who got Government housing do not pay their rent? How can this continue?

Thanks for your service

Goodbye, Auntie Tantie. May our country continue to benefit from your wisdom and fervour. As you depart, I wonder what has changed during your service as the first woman presi­dent of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Institutional inertia

Institutional inertia

The Privy Council recently handed down a judgment involving a minor who suffered from a genetic abnormality but had to be removed from his mother’s care. After initial attempts at placement failed, the child was placed in the care of the St Michael’s Industrial School and later, the St Ann’s Mental Hospital, although his problem was not a mental illness. At both institutions he suffered physical and sexual abuse.