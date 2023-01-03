...Don’t forget that pothole

I would like to make an urgent appeal to the outgoing president to use her influence to get a dangerous pothole fixed—permanently.
I speak of the one at the traffic light at the junction of the Morne Coco Road and the Diego Martin Highway. It’s on the president’s route anytime she’s travelling from her house to go into the city.
At the end of her term in office, I would imagine that she will continue to pass there without her convoy and outriders stopping traffic for her car to avoid the pothole.
I urge you, Madam President, please have it fixed, if only for your own comfort and use.
W Dopson
Woodbrook