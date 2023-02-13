As Trinidad and Tobago Carnival quickly approaches people from all over the world land on our shores to get a taste of the “Greatest Show on Earth”.
That being said however a lot people who enjoy the festivities are not aware of our Carnival origin and how it has evolved to what it is today.
Looking at the history books one would realise that Carnival is much more than just lime and dance. According to Wikipedia the mas tradition started in the late 18th century with French plantation owners organising masquerades (mas) and balls before enduring the fasting of Lent.
The slaves, who could not take part in Carnival, formed their own parallel celebration called Canboulay. Canboulay (from the French cannes brulés, meaning burnt cane) is a precursor to Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, and has played an important role in the development of the music of Trinidad and Tobago. Calypso music was developed in Trinidad in the 17th century from the West African kaiso brought by African slaves imported to that Caribbean island to work on sugar plantations.
These slaves, brought to toil on sugar plantations, were stripped of all connections to their homeland and family and not allowed to talk to each other.
They used calypso to mock the slave masters and to communicate with each other. Many early calypsoes were sung in French Creole by an individual called a griot.
As calypso developed, the role of the griot became known as a chantuelle and eventually, calypsonian. Steelpan, stick fighting and African percussion music were banned in 1881, in response to the canboulay riots.
They were replaced by bamboo “bamboo-tamboo” sticks beaten together, which were themselves banned in turn. In 1937 they reappeared, transformed as an orchestra of frying pans, dustbin lids and oil drums.
These steelpans (or pans) are now a major part of the Trinidadian music scene and are a popular section of the Canboulay music contests. In 1941, the United States navy arrived on Trinidad, and the panmen, who were associated with lawlessness and violence, helped to popularise pan music among soldiers, which began its international popularisation. Jouvert (translated from French as “break of day”), symbolises the start of the official two days of Carnival.
Beginning early Monday, revellers parade through town in the tradition of the Canboulay celebrations.
“Jouvay”, as it is commonly known, features a variety of homemade satirical costumes. This celebration involves participants dousing themselves in oil, mud and powder while they dance to calypso music through the streets.
This is in stark contrast to the attractive and more formal costumes that are donned later in the day on Carnival Monday and on Tuesday.
As we celebrate, let us keep in our minds the deep history of this festival and the deep roots attached. To all of Trinidad and Tobago and the entire world have an enjoyable and safe Carnival 2023.