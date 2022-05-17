Don’t generalise all names as colonial

Mr Andrews wrote an interesting letter to the editor on Saturday (“Rename roads with colonial names after our own heroes”). I agree names can change and perhaps they ought to, but I would like to suggest that we do not rid ourselves of them too hastily.
Many of the street names in Woodbrook carry a lot of history. Some are the names of Trinidadian veterans of the Boer War, for example. Others bear the names of the children of the owner of the properties that became lower Woodbrook. Often they are people who contributed something to Trinidad, albeit in the colonial era.
The way I see it, it is important to know why things are the way they are before they are changed. It is dangerous to generalise all names as colonial without weighing their history. We may end up doing away with Trinidadians unintentionally! When changes are made, showing that thought was put into the proposed changes could help the public accept them.
Consulting the residents and business owners before any changes are made is a way to show them some consideration. I would think their opinions should at least be heard. Renaming streets can cause inconveniences: changing addresses for polling, utility bills, business listings, etc. The experience of other renamings can teach us this much.
There are also examples of places in Trinidad that have been renamed for persons who are not Trinidadian, so perhaps we can consider being consistent with our criteria. All things considered, I do admit we cannot please everyone. But as Mr Andrews himself alluded, we can change names but we cannot change our history.
Joseph G Joseph
Port of Spain