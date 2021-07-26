Don’t get caught in groupthink

Groupthink is a phenomenon in which people strive for consensus within a group. The desire for group cohesion can override an individual’s own decision making and problem solving.
In a WhatsApp group chat recently, a couple people were venturing all kinds of opinions on why not to take the vaccine. In a group of 23 participants, there was one person in particular leading the narrative of the vaccine not being safe and three others started chiming in on the mini anti vaccination campaign.
After posting a photo taking the vaccine, in the group one person commented on it positively and I was in shock. However five other persons messaged privately to say they have already taken their first shot. They never said anything about it in the group. Amazingly the main anti-vaccination person also sent a private message the following day.
The same anti vaccination leader who kept putting articles and comments in the group with reasons not to take the vaccine, messaged privately to say he was thinking about going to the drive-through to get vaccinated. So some people are making their own choices or changing their minds but privately.
Groupthink in many cases means people may set aside their own personal beliefs or adopt the opinion of the rest of the group. It was refreshing to see persons making their own choices although silent about it in the group. While there are those who are publicly doing their best to influence people not to take the vaccine, some may change their minds but will keep it to themselves.
There are few people who can deny the increasing global concern of the continued mutation of the Covid-19 virus. It’s now in the deadliest form as the Delta variant which is wreaking havoc globally and will be here soon. Vaccination is the best personal choice one can make to protect yourself.
Don’t get caught in the negative vaccine groupthink, this is the shot that may actually save your life. You know what you have to do.
Ronald Huggins
St Joseph