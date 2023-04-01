Don’t give up on our youths just yet

I understand the frustration felt by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary, Vijay Maharaj, on the Prime Minister’s call for religious bodies to assume greater responsibility in the nurturing of our children and, thereby, contribute significantly to the changing of the negative behaviours being witnessed today by some of our youngsters, to the detriment of our nation.
We did not get to this sordid state of affairs overnight. Much of our current distress has its roots in the Americanisation of our cultural traditions that commenced, in earnest, in the late 1960s, but was supercharged in the 1980s and subsequently.
Many of our intellectuals advocated for and succeeded in the adoption by us of failed United States’ practices which severely downgraded the role of religion in the upbringing of our children. Moral and spiritual values were placed on the back burner. No prayers in schools, no licks in schools, no respect for parents, teachers and traditions. In that highly secular, atheistic/agnostic and, indeed, decadent universe, prayers were deemed to be an insult, and God a helpless bystander who will not help us.
There was push-back. However, such efforts/warnings were viewed as the attempt by religious zealots and unlettered and ignorant/unenlightened individuals who were from an era long past, and were not keeping up with the imperatives of life in the modern era. This was not 1962, they admonished. However, common sense make before book. We are now reaping the whirlwind of our past indiscretions, courtesy of some of our misguided intellectuals.
Why adopt practices/systems that were already failing in the US? Some of our intellectuals seem to have a passion for US psychobabble and are adept at analysis paralysis. They live in a bubble and do not advance any practical solutions to the many challenges that bedevil our society. Such a waste of intellectual capacity.
Mr Maharaj and some of his colleagues have pointed to the lack of support/withdrawal of support by governments within recent times for long-standing initiatives of religious bodies. The current administration owes us an explanation as to why such support was withdrawn or was not restored, if some of those withdrawals were undertaken by previous administrations.
I agree with Mr Maharaj that parliamentarians and, indeed, other persons in leadership positions in our country should set the right example. Their personal behaviour must be beyond reproach, as young people tend to pattern the behaviour of adults. Although, I must hasten to add that the demonstration of such behaviour is a teaching opportunity for our religious leaders to point out to our young people why they should not emulate such behaviour, much in the same way as to why they ought not to take illicit drugs, engage in gang activity and bullying, among other things. The emphasis ought to be on what is right or wrong, rather than who is right or wrong. Human beings never fail to disappoint. But quality moral and spiritual values/principles are immutable.
Mr Maharaj and some of his religious colleagues have pointed to particular initiatives they have undertaken in their respective religious bodies to keep our youth on the straight and narrow. Those of us with the wherewithal to do so must lend financial and other support, and the Government must do so as well. We all stand to benefit.
What I think will also be extremely helpful is a private discussion between the Government and all such religious bodies—brainstorming sessions with the benefit of available research on “best practices” from around the globe—on how we can overcome our current challenges and therefore plan and chart a course of action to get us out of these rough seas. When we work alone, we think that we have done all we can do.
However, when we work collectively, via brainstorming, we will discover that there is a lot of untapped potential if we take the politics and personalities out of it and seek the best interest of our nation. We cannot change the past, but we can have a very positive impact on our present and our future. We have no choice. Let us build a nation together.
We cannot give up on our youngsters, Mr Maharaj. We do not have that luxury. As bad as it is now, it can get considerably worse—trust me!
Louis W Williams