In a report in Tuesday’s Newsday, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), through its secretary-general Vijay Maharaj, said both the T&T Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) and the National Primary Schools Principals Association were wrong to boycott a consultation on the reopening of schools with the Ministry of Education.

“It was disrespectful on their part not to turn up,” he said. “We (the denominational boards) did not complain. We just decided to have a meeting prior (to the 4 p.m. consultation with the ministry) at 2 p.m. and explained to the ministry that we needed more time.”

The groups that did not attend, he said, were “a hindrance. They must know their place”.

Maharaj agreed the draft was sent out at short notice. But, he said, “Sometimes these things need to be done.”

He said those who attended the meeting all asked for more time to review the draft before giving full feedback, to which Minister Gadsby-Dolly agreed.

(One of the things that TTUTA doesn’t acknowledge is that it was a draft... the Ministry of Education does not require their input in a draft, but acknowledges their contribution in developing a policy/ way forward.)

While TTUTA plays a great role in representing its membership, it must have respect and know its place when dealing with the Ministry of Education, because the ministry is mandated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the Constitution to serve the interests of citizens of this country from special education and early childhood care to tertiary-level education and otherwise.

The well-being of our people should not be turned into a power struggle created by servants with big egos. TTUTA is a servant, its membership its master—and the Ministry of Education and citizens, its master’s employers.

There are professionals within the ministry who have been doing their jobs, and if documents may have been delivered in an untimely manner, there are always more intelligent options when faced with situations as these—take a page from the Maha Sabha and denominational bodies.

TTUTA’s response was totally out of place and unprofessional, befitting confrontational politics, when that should not be the case!

When I read the news, I thought it was another ridiculously vindictive UNC-versus-PNM episode in Parliament! But when I saw the Maha Sabha’s response, I felt vindicated, knowing I was not alone on this.

In times of crisis, we not only know who our true friends are, but the degree of their loyalty toward us. As our nation struggles to recover and find some balance both socially and economically, TTUTA would do well to rethink its approach.

Bernard Yawching

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bedside manners

Bedside manners

I’ve been talking to people recovering from various degrees of the Covid-19 virus. A common complaint has been a feeling of weakness in its aftermath, rapid exhaustion, and accompanying fits of frustration and despondence.

Not freedom day yet

Not freedom day yet

When the country’s borders were declared officially closed on March 23, 2020, no one, not even the Government, would have imagined that the country would have remained essentially cut off from the world for all of 16 months.

Neither would anyone have foreseen that the reopening would occur under conditions as uncertain as they continue to be in this moment.

Help our women and teens travel safely

Is there an update from the Government on a transport app solution for the safety of our women and teenagers?

The blood of Andrea Bharatt, and the many women who were killed entering taxis for the last time, still cries out.

Don’t be reckless: wear your mask

Some citizens are not getting the message, or are just simply rebellious. While driving through the area where I live, I was shocked by the number of people who chose not to wear a mask, or wore it on their chin.

The fact remains that you can be charged for not wearing a mask in public. We all know that by now. Therefore, it is blatantly uncaring for anyone to not do so.

Today Zuma, tomorrow Trump

Today Zuma, tomorrow Trump

Sooner or later ex-president Donald Trump is bound to be indicted for some crime. It doesn’t matter which—it could be a fraud or corruption charge, or a sexual offence, or incitement to violence, or even just tax evasion. (That’s what finally got Al Capone.) And it doesn’t matter whether he’s convicted, either; the real drama will come before that.

Encouraging signs for governance by dialogue

Encouraging signs for governance by dialogue

The recent tabling of a bill in the National Assembly of Guyana to give effect to a 2018 ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (“CCJ”) is a development to be highly commended as illustrating governance by dialogue.