In a report in Tuesday’s Newsday, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), through its secretary-general Vijay Maharaj, said both the T&T Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) and the National Primary Schools Principals Association were wrong to boycott a consultation on the reopening of schools with the Ministry of Education.
“It was disrespectful on their part not to turn up,” he said. “We (the denominational boards) did not complain. We just decided to have a meeting prior (to the 4 p.m. consultation with the ministry) at 2 p.m. and explained to the ministry that we needed more time.”
The groups that did not attend, he said, were “a hindrance. They must know their place”.
Maharaj agreed the draft was sent out at short notice. But, he said, “Sometimes these things need to be done.”
He said those who attended the meeting all asked for more time to review the draft before giving full feedback, to which Minister Gadsby-Dolly agreed.
(One of the things that TTUTA doesn’t acknowledge is that it was a draft... the Ministry of Education does not require their input in a draft, but acknowledges their contribution in developing a policy/ way forward.)
While TTUTA plays a great role in representing its membership, it must have respect and know its place when dealing with the Ministry of Education, because the ministry is mandated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the Constitution to serve the interests of citizens of this country from special education and early childhood care to tertiary-level education and otherwise.
The well-being of our people should not be turned into a power struggle created by servants with big egos. TTUTA is a servant, its membership its master—and the Ministry of Education and citizens, its master’s employers.
There are professionals within the ministry who have been doing their jobs, and if documents may have been delivered in an untimely manner, there are always more intelligent options when faced with situations as these—take a page from the Maha Sabha and denominational bodies.
TTUTA’s response was totally out of place and unprofessional, befitting confrontational politics, when that should not be the case!
When I read the news, I thought it was another ridiculously vindictive UNC-versus-PNM episode in Parliament! But when I saw the Maha Sabha’s response, I felt vindicated, knowing I was not alone on this.
In times of crisis, we not only know who our true friends are, but the degree of their loyalty toward us. As our nation struggles to recover and find some balance both socially and economically, TTUTA would do well to rethink its approach.
Bernard Yawching
via e-mail