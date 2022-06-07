When Camille Robinson-Regis called Kamla Persad-Bissessar by her “government name”, I instantly remembered the times Donald Trump called Barack Obama by his full government name—“Barack HUSSEIN Obama”.
Yes, we all know that’s Obama’s official name but... why do that when he usually goes by “Barack Obama”? Of course we all know why.
Same thing with Camille Robinson-Regis. Yes, that’s Kamla’s full name but why, in that laborious way of yours, spell it out for your listeners? Hmm...
Of course Barack Obama is smarter than Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He didn’t respond.
With reference to Merle Hodge’s call for Kamla and Camille to renounce their ugly comments (“No room for corrosive behaviour in high office”, Express, June 7), Ms Hodge, don’t hold your breath.
Kamla and Camille. They deserve each other.
Errol Anthony
Belmont