“Gratitude is the parent of all virtues” —Cicero

I have lived in Caroni for the past 68 years and have an intimate knowledge of the sugar cane industry and its history.

This history and legacy is not of one man, but of all the indentured labourers that came to the Colony of Trinidad from 1845-1917, and who were bound to the sugar estates; including my Aja, Bola who was indentured as a bound coolie to the Caroni Estate, and my maternal great-grandparents Basappa and his wife Beemama who were indentured to the Curepe Estate.

My father, Seepersad Bhola (1929-2019) at nine years of age, was a child labourer with the sugar company, Caroni Ltd when it was owned by Tate & Lyle, and when the sugar factory was at Caroni, before being moved to Brechin Castle. He worked in the Traffic section dealing with transport of harvested cane to the sugar factories at Woodford Lodge and later to Brechin Castle, Couva.

Through hard work he was eventually entrusted to be a dispatcher of the sugar cane locomotives until the rail transport system was deemed redundant in 1972.

My father worked for $25 a fortnight and when employment was severed, in 1972 he received $9,000 as gratuity.

Through this employment at Caroni Ltd, the village in which I live, was planned and laid out in 1946. The cost for one completed house built on stilts was $200.

With the passing of Prof Brinsley Samaroo, a call was made by Prof Ken Ramchand to name the Sugar Museum in honour of Prof Samaroo.

Prof Samaroo’s work and association with he UWI and later UTT, is well known and outstanding, and this accomplished gentleman should be recognised by these institutions in a substantive way.

Prof Samaroo also enjoyed a long and intimate association with the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC). He was their default reference on Indian indentureship, yet I do not recall seeing him as chief guest at Divali Nagar. The NCIC needs to address his recognition even posthumously. His work with the trade unions too, is also well known, and they too have yet to recognise him. Their paltry attendance at the launch of his book on Adrian Cola Rienzi at Naparima College in January says a lot.

It will be a reproach to the hundreds of thousands of workers, who gave of their blood and sweat to the sugar cane industry, should the sugar museum or anything related to the sugar industry be named after one man, who had no direct involvement or struggle for their betterment, other than being a minister of government even though the portfolio for Caroni Ltd was not entrusted to him.

Don’t insult the legacy of indentured labourers by naming the sugar museum after Brinsley Samaroo.

Ronald Bhola

Political Ecologist

