Don’t judge our Coast Guard

I feel terribly disappointed to read in the newspapers that:

a) The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights was among several groups which continued to criticise the actions of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard in the shooting of a migrant woman and death of her infant son on board a Venezuelan vessel two Saturdays ago.

b) The Inter-American Commission of Human Rights called on the T&T Government to do a “prompt and thorough investigation” … and “The agency said it expected that those responsible will be punished and to make full reparations to the family members.”

c) Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed her horror over the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard opening fire on a migrant vessel, “murdering” a baby.

It seems to me that within days of the incident, our Coast Guard are being judged and condemned by people who were nowhere near the scene of the incident, but chose to paint, not only our Coast Guard, but also our country, in a terrible light. The Minister of National Security has stated that “the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and, most certainly, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, have embarked upon investigations arising out of this unfortunate incident”.

Our Opposition Leader, who is a Senior Counsel, should know that it is wrong to jump to conclusions before such investigations are complete.

Surely she is aware, as a past prime minister and head of our National Security Council, that the protocol followed by most (if not all) Coast Guards, including the much-admired USA’s, is to verbally warn suspect vessels; shoot warning shots if they fail to comply with orders to pull over; and finally fire at the boat’s engines to disable the vessel. Our Coast Guard claims to have followed these protocols.

A further mitigating factor is that the incident took place “…shortly before midnight Saturday (February 5) in the waters off Trinidad’s south-east coast”. This was five days after the New Moon, which means that the night would have been dark (probably one of the reasons why the smugglers chose that night). Isn’t it also possible that the migrants would have been ordered to lie low to prevent being seen and also to facilitate a faster escape?

So far, I have heard little condemnation of the father of the child, who admitted that he arranged (illegally) for his wife and two children to join him in Trinidad and his wife herself, who put these children in danger by making this illegal crossing.

I look forward to the joint efforts of the governments of T&T and Venezuela to not just investigate this incident, but also to deal diplomatically and militarily (through our Coast Guards) with the issues of human trafficking, the drug trade, and arms smugglings between our two countries.

Finally, I’ve been told that vessels involved in illegal activities that are captured by the US Coast Guard can be used by the said Coast Guard or sold.

Can’t we adapt our “Proceeds of Crimes Act” to do the same in T&T and Venezuela? Surely if smugglers know that their vessel will be confiscated, and they will be immediately jailed or repatriated they will be less inclined to take the risk. But the question remains, “Will an Opposition who brands our Coast Guard as murderers support such legislation?”

Stanley Lee Pow

via e-mail

