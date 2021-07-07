It is a good sign, and I believe well-received, that the construction sector is back in full swing. Many of our citizens will now be able to afford a proper meal—many fathers and mothers not having to see their children and loved ones wonder where the next plate of food will come from.
Yes, my dear readers, it is taking place right here in sweet Trinidad and Tobago. While some can eat three square meals a day, whatever they so desire, there are those longing for hamper distribution.
Therefore, I continue to thank those who make the sacrifices consistently to help in this pandemic. Blessings to you. Keep up the excellent job. This is what caring is all about.
In whatever way, if you can reach out and touch a life by your giving, please do so. We are doing it together. Whenever I think of what thousands of our citizens are going through, that song of the late Mighty Shadow (Winston Bailey) rings in my head—“Poverty is Hell”. This man knew what he was saying.
I do hope Saturday’s briefing will indicate, along with all the statistics on Covid-19, that consideration will be given to the thousands who remain unemployed.
By the way, that is the reason why many of them are in those long lines for hamper give-aways—simply doing the best they can to provide a meal for their families. It is called survival in tough times. Let us not judge them, but be more understanding.
In my personal opinion, the food industry which employs thousands of citizens can begin slowly opening up. Why not kerbside pick-up, no in-house dining, allow drive-through to collect meals, take and go, no liming whatsoever?
If the protocols are not being followed, act—that is why TTPS members are out there on patrol. Also, limited hours for the food sector, and even other businesses.
The fact remains that the suffering of many of our citizens must be attended to urgently. Many are falling by the wayside, including our children. Many have dropped out of school because of poverty brought on by the pandemic and lockdowns.
If my memory serves me correctly, the last survey done on poverty in Trinidad and Tobago stated that over 300,000 people were living on $985 or less a month. Now, this was done some years ago. Use your imagination. Have things really gotten any better in T&T?
With our country and the world still dealing with Covid-19, and the country on lockdown, creating an economic nosedive, I wonder if we were to do a survey on poverty in T&T right now what the findings would be.
Can the relevant authorities do a survey so that we can truly know where we are as a nation? This, to me, is necessary at this time.
If you take a look around, and knowing what has transpired in Trinidad and Tobago since March last year, you can have a pretty good idea where we are, where poverty is concerned.
Many businesses are closing their doors, some have gone out of existence with thousands joining the unemployment line which was already long in T&T. We are not doing well.
Burying our heads in the sand and not wanting to openly discuss this problem is not a good idea. To alleviate this from taking place, I am calling upon the Government and the Opposition to sit down and discuss ways and means to deal with what I call an urgent matter. Do that long-needed survey on poverty in Trinidad and Tobago.
Why are we in this present position, where so many citizens continue to live in poverty and money is now scarce? I guess the only people who can answer that would be our leaders.
I await a positive response in dealing with this growing problem in T&T. I believe there is a solution for it, if we all unite and tackle it. Let’s do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan