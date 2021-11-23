We are now in a third wave with Covid-19 as stated by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

With this third wave before us, there should be a plan for going forward. We cannot just sit back and say, “Que Sera Sera”, what will be will be.

We are all aware of our daily figures, both with deaths and infection and they are not pleasing to look at.

What is quite alarming to me is the fact that despite what is taking place many people are not willing to get vaccinated.

At the end of the day it is all a matter of choice — there is only that much you can do.

With all the statistics being provided by the health sector there are those who just blatantly refuse to be vaccinated. No type of persuasion or talk will move them in that direction.

The truth is no one can accuse the Government of not trying over and over again to persuade the population to do what is good for them in this war against Covid-19.

They have provided the best defence against the virus which is the norm around the world (vaccination) but many in T&T have rejected this.

With the third wave hitting us, the Government has to look beyond the vaccine and start gradually implementing measures to stop the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

There is a need for the Government, Opposition and other key sectors in our society to come together, bearing in mind lives and livelihoods are at stake, and discuss our present position.

As citizens, it is important that we do all in our power to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

The basic protocols outlined will help. For example, the three Ws, which we should all practise.

We are all in this together. This is everyone’s business. Let us unite in this war against Covid-19. This too will pass. If we refuse to quit we will eventually see the end.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

