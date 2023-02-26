Don’t let the children suffer

Now that some time has passed, perhaps Pan Trinbago’s president, Mrs Beverley Ramsey-Moore, will re-examine her earlier utterance that the Queen’s Park Savannah should be totally removed on Carnival Saturday as a venue for children’s mas.

It is clear that those words were said in frustration at the late start of the Panorama competition. How is this the children’s fault?

It stems from the failure of the adults to properly plan for and execute something they have been doing for years.

It would be a great travesty of justice if the National Carnival Commission (NCC), under Winston Peters, were to allow this to happen. Mr Peters had agreed with Mrs Ramsey-Moore’s statement. Madness!

Our children must not suffer because big people cannot properly project-manage a major event. We must do better.

I fully agree with the sentiments expressed by my fellow letter writer, Mary Pouchet. Leave the children’s mas alone.

The NCC must get its act together.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

