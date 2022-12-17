Like the rest of Trinidad and Tobago, I was extremely saddened by news of the passing of calypsonian extraordinaire Singing Francine (Francine Edwards).
It’s a shame that her parang hits are scarcely played anymore at this time of year. Maybe it is because they are too decent. The radio DJs appear to favour serenading the public with the poorly crafted songs laced with sexual innuendo which pass for soca parang today. The average teenager today has never even heard of Singing Francine. Neither Daisy Voisin. This is indicative of how much as a nation we have lost our way, with little sense of history.
However, perhaps Singing Francine’s most memorable hit was the timeless “Run Away”, an early lash against domestic violence. Only recently I heard a trade union official liken the actions of a popular supermarket chain that didn’t value its workers to a form of domestic violence. It occurred to me how applicable Francine’s hit is to our current political circumstances. We love to refer glibly to our venerable male politicians as fathers of the nation, but neglect to rationalise the metaphor.
Our current prime minister of seven years’ vintage must be considered an absentee father. Every five years we are fed the annoying jingles of we love you so and we care, therefore make the right choice. Many are ruing that choice now that the Covid excuse has worn thin and the promised betterment now appears to be nothing but a handful of straw from a bran tub.
At least grassroots PNMites were able to laugh and sing happily with millionaire ministers and their wives at the recent party convention. The promise of $1,000 for travel expenses until 2025 was a winner. Maybe those from Port of Spain South will use it to purchase food and use a bicycle to move around instead
More than half of the electorate must be convinced that the Government’s poor performance and bad treatment are now intolerable. The nation’s citizens, institutions and infrastructure are taking a beating with bare knuckles. In the words of Francine—like dog, cat and fowl, it’s time to run away from this regime.
This Government maintains a stony silence while food prices have literally gone through the roof. I haven’t heard of any toy distributions by this current father of the nation. We know many parents are unable to afford a Christmas tree or give their boys a toy and make them jump for joy this year.
That Nat King Cole classic epitomises the spirit of love and giving that Christmas symbolises. Calypsonian Relator is also on point since, this year, many fathers are in a jam and their families aren’t sure to eat ham.
Yet the Minister of Finance is boasting of a budget surplus! The Central Bank Governor then opines that things are looking up for our economy. My advice to fellow citizens is, simply, don’t look up! If you look up, you still won’t see Christmas. There is no macaroni pie in the sky. You were advised against eating this luxury item anyway.
Things are looking up, but not for ordinary citizens who have to pay $100 for a chicken at the pluck shop. Not for those who are unemployed or have been on fixed incomes since 2013. Trinidad is still a paradise, but for those who can afford to build million-dollar malls so that the poor can marvel or thankfully get a minimum-wage job to eke out an existence.
Singing Francine was a class act. She joins a long list of cultural icons whose style and talent are irreplaceable. It is my hope that perhaps now that she’s left us, we will grasp how applicable her hit, “Run Away”, is to abuse in every facet of our lives.
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua