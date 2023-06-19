Within recent days, two UNC (United National Congress) members with NJAC (National Joint Action Committee) roots took joint action, abandoned the UNC and immediately sought succour within the PNM (People’s National Movement).
In the case of the younger Taharqa Obika, he is still technically the chief economist at the office of the Leader of the Opposition until the expiration of his vacation leave. Yet he unashamedly peeled off his yellow shirt to reveal the red one that many believe he always had underneath. This level of treachery and deceit appears normal in the politics of Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana.
In this election campaign, we continue to see individuals switching from “UNC and Proud” to “Great is the PNM” in mid-sentence. In the recently concluded local government election in Guyana, similar defections were in style. This has nothing to do with party leadership or principles but naked political opportunism.
In the past, we have seen the glaring cases of Vincent Lasse, Rupert Griffith and Winston “Gypsy” Peters, not forgetting the actions of Trevor, Ralph and Ramesh, which brought down the Basdeo Panday government. Similarly, in Guyana, the vote of Charrandass Persaud for the PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic) in a no-confidence motion triggered the defeat of the APNU/AFC (A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change) in the resultant election. It is time we stop blaming the discipline of politics for immoral conduct and accept that it is politicians who have a morality of their own!
Since 1651, the philosopher Thomas Hobbes taught us that human beings have no moral compass. Many men can be bought by the highest bidder. Selfishness, lust for power and avarice are natural defects of the human condition. Times are hard in T&T. For the right inducements, some are not averse to being paraded before the media on a political leash as a new and shiny acquisition. In the case of Obika, thankfully, he did not suffer the further ignominy of having Ministers Imbert and Young as part of the PNM welcoming party.
In Guyana, political grasshoppers are called soup drinkers. People who would switch political parties for a box of cook-up rice and Guy$10,000. In our context, some have described the inducements in equally disparaging terms as a doubles and a Chubby. Obika is no big fish, but surely he’s worth more than that. I truly hope he receives at least 30 pieces of gold on the mayoral chain for the Borough of Point Fortin.
It was the late Singing Sandra who implored women to refuse the money of lecherous men, keep their honey and die with their dignity. The Obikas unfortunately were unable to put a comparable premium on their manhood. It is perhaps ironic that Taharqa blamed an exposé about the unsolved rape and murder of Akiel Chambers for pushing him into the balisier patch. While the departure of the Obikas is not a major blow for a party as powerful as the UNC, it must hurt to be stabbed in the back by persons who were once trusted. As the Tobagonians would say, it’s hard to feed “maga” dogs only to get bitten by them. A more effective strategy must be devised to better differentiate the yellow from the red.
Politics is a civilised form of war. Soldiers will fall, others will defect. Those who are committed to country and not just self will persevere and refuse the PNM’s mess of pottage to betray the cause. This is a struggle to regain the soul of the nation. T&T and the dignity of citizens are not for sale. The words of Jamaican artiste Everton Blender are prophetic: “Time getting harder; Still we striving for better and we’re not going to stop until the battle is won and we get justice; Lift up your head and hold it up high, we know that we’ll win the prize; If you lose your soul, there’s nothing to gain, it will be over and over....”