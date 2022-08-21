Don’t play Russian roulette

Forgive me if I sound unduly negative, but our 60 years of Independence are being slightly overshadowed by looking carefully over our shoulders at the global resurgence of Covid-19.

We were just getting comfortable and pleased with ourselves, with so many days of no deaths from the virus. On odd days, only one death.

However, deaths have been quietly creeping up to three and four per day. Once we get to six deaths, it will be time to acknowledge that crapaud has taken out his pipe for some smoking.

We have been warned that the step-down facilities have been made ready. We are being reminded to get vaccinated. Mask-wearing talk is increasing after being recently told to unmask. Three hundred-plus reported new cases every day are higher than stepping up a long flight of stairs. Are we getting mentally breathless at the thought of Covid-19?

Dr Eric Eustace Williams, the man who invented the People’s National Movement and proudly led this country to Independence in 1962, was a man suffering with the comorbidity named diabetes. He died age 69, most likely the same age had he been exposed to the virus.

Diabetes is said to be the most vulnerable of the comorbidities.

With just over 750,000 citizens vaccinated, we are a long way away from 1.4 million. With all borders reopened, it is incumbent on individuals to take charge of their own health.

Another lockdown would be rejected out of hand. Children under age 12 need to be vaccinated in time for the reopening of school in September. Adults who cannot be bothered to take the vaccinations continue to play Russian roulette with their lives.

There is an appreciable number of persons still wearing masks. There is also an even more appreciable number existing in fete after fete, after fete, mode.

I believe the eagerly awaited and debated Carnival in October in Tobago will draw new lines in the sand. Tobagonians appear totally unmasked and enjoying the so-called freedom from mask wearing.

Overindulgence without showing the respect due to Covid-19 variants may see Tobago being the first place crapaud will show us how to smoke pipes while the flag of political independence is being waved.

Plain talk is not bad manners in a democracy. Those of us who are already fully vaccinated will enjoy Independence Day 2022 with less worry wrinkles on the forehead.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

