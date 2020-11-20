Firstly I must commend our Prime Minister and his cohorts for their consideration to revitalise the capital city.
God knows it’s badly needed, but I have to mention that in my opinion it’s a bit like putting “the cart before the horse”, meaning I believe the problem of handling the vagrants (forgive me, homeless people) should be addressed first.
Maybe there is a plan for them, but I am yet to hear or read about it. This is a problem that has been getting worse year after year, and being ignored by those in authority year after year.
Now, maybe our governments (notice the plural) have no idea how to deal with it, as is evident, but surely the first thing that comes to mind is to seek advice from First World countries that do.
There is no shame in admitting you do not know how to deal with a problem, especially one as ticklish as this, but there must be a solution, and it has to be dealt with if you want to progress.
What good is it to spend millions of dollars to revitalise the city and still have poor, unfortunate homeless people sleeping on the newly refurbished sidewalks or, worse, urinating and defecating, as is the present norm? Worse again, to see some walking around the city in all of their glorious nudity?
It is time to stop sweeping this problem under the proverbial rug and deal with it.
W Dopson
Woodbrook