In the English language, and likely other languages, there is a very popular metaphoric phrase called “shooting the messenger”.
This term refers to when a bearer of bad news is blamed or, worse yet, is cast in a negative light so as to distract from the actual news, or to imply the news is of no relevance.
Last week the US Embassy issued an advisory, warning US citizens about crime in Trinidad.
As an immediate response, the Minister of National Security indicated that the US had their own challenges with crime.
This is a textbook example of “shooting the messenger” and rather unfortunate since he also said all kidnappings in the last year were solved. He clearly is not aware that there are many missing-persons cases which have not been resolved.
He also seems unaware that every week there are violent home invasions, including persons who have significant business interests being targeted victims; likewise, certain ethnic sectors of society who own restaurants and groceries are targeted on a daily basis.
It would have been better if Minister Hinds had responded about measures to tackle crime instead of trying to deny crime has been getting worse in the country.
J Deering