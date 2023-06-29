Don’t take God’s name in vain

On March 16, Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher said “to get a handle on crimes, we ought to enlist God into our daily lives”. However, it appears that God didn’t answer the call because the murder toll is now close to 300.
If this trend continues, it is projected that by the end of the year, the count could well beat out last year’s 605, so there was no reduction but an escalation of crimes.
I don’t think God has any interest in solving or reducing crime in the country; I frankly don’t understand the CoP’s rationale in enlisting God to the task of saving this nation from the scourge of crime.
In essence, her advocacy for crime to be reduced by June has become a magnificent failure. Now, it is difficult to ascertain whether she should continue as CoP or resign; crime has risen and that certainly renders her unsuccessful.
I think that by saying we should enlist God to do his part, she believed that the crimes would be down, and her desire to demonstrate that she was the chosen one for the job would prove that she is an excellent Commissioner.
But what she actually did was to put her foot in her mouth; she should have known that God has only love for the people and nothing to do with crime, so why petition God to intercede?
I believe Harewood-Christopher is a good-hearted person, respectable, well-educated and dependable, but with all her credentials, she has not got what it takes to handle the criminal crisis in the country. She is not the only one who tried; some experts before her came from Canada, tried and also failed.
They quickly ran back to Canada after being paid for the full term because they couldn’t take the heat in the kitchen.
Harewood-Christopher has not shown signs of direct involvement in crime-fighting, her approach is subtle and indirect. Fighting crime is fighting fire with fire, and she lacks the fire in her belly.
Now that June is almost over and the murder toll is climbing, her failure or deception has borne no fruit; either way, she will be paid for the entire six unsuccessful months but would continue on because she is fallible.
Jay Rakhar
New York