Recently we have seen the use of the term “vaccine apartheid” when discussing the supply of vaccines.
No doubt the distribution of vaccines has been very uneven, with manufacturers failing to meet production targets and having restrictions placed on their exports by the country in which they manufacture.
There has been vaccine “nationalism” and a scramble to obtain vaccines, which has led manufacturers into conflict with the European Union. Italy has delayed shipments to Australia, and India has delayed shipments to the UK.
However, the use of the term “apartheid” is inappropriate and unhelpful.
It does not explain why Israel and the UAE have the highest percentage of per capita vaccinations. It does not explain the success in the UK, and failure in the EU. It does not explain that the massive roll-out of vaccines in Africa started three weeks ago.
I have just watched Chris Gayle thanking Prime Minister Modi for the gift of vaccines to Jamaica. It seems that many, many countries are ahead of Trinidad and Tobago either through purchasing vaccine (Israel, UAE, New Zealand—all small countries); the UK (due to early approval and local production); and Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica (through diplomacy and gift from India).
So let us address the reality of this difficult situation and not throw around pejorative and unhelpful terms like apartheid.
We are not (yet) so poor that we should be begging for vaccine. After all, we parked up a helicopter worth more than the cost of vaccinating the entire country. But if a little begging and humility is required to help, so be it.
William Lucie-Smith
Maraval