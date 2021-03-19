If you want to have a genuine conversation with the nation, go on public television and open up the phone lines.

That said, I wish to make an audacious observation about Dr Rowley’s “sheltered” conversation with the nation. What the prime minister didn’t say was, in fact, more relevant than what he did say.

In his conversation pertaining to the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Rowley chose to defensively fan the flame of racism and politics. He tells us his Government wasn’t officially informed about the Indian government’s free roll-out initiative to Caribbean countries, and that he learned about it via grapevine talk from doctors and businessmen.

As we say in local parlance, when rain falling, dog, cat and fowl have to shelter under the same galvanise. And so, one can deduce the Prime minister has put greater stock in diplomacy than in stemming the pandemic.