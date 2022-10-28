OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar made a feeble attempt in her speech at the Divali Nagar to downplay the crucial role by the Dr Keith Rowley administration in managing the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
It placed truth under pressure at an event that glorified light over darkness. And it left me thinking about if our politicians are playing us all for fools.
Truth be told, Prime Minister Rowley took the urgent and responsible step to follow the science and provide the facilities, protective cover and vaccines to mitigate the deadly virus.
He did this even while the UNC parliamentary team was recommending concoctions of sunlight mixed with puncheon and lime as medication.
The Opposition was doing everything in its power to place legal and other obstruction tactics even while Dr Rowley’s Government was battling the virus to save people.
I want to remind our loyal Opposition that Dr Rowley’s Government ensured that not a single public servant or teacher lost their job or salary during the pandemic lockdowns. Some private-sector enterprises followed suit. Dr Rowley’s Government provided millions of dollars in food, wage and medical support for those on the margins of society.
The Government provided $30 million in three tranches to faith-based organisations to provide food support to the needy. The Government had compassion and, as Prime Minister Rowley said, it was concerned with keeping “body and soul” together.
This humanitarian effort by the Government should not be undervalued in a period of national emergency. Thank God a PNM Government was in charge!
Surely, the competent action by the Government as well as the patriotism, generosity and goodwill of a majority of citizens brought us to a good place during and after the pandemic. We are alive!
While the citizenry displayed patriotism in that national emergency, the UNC did not. Can we really trust the UNC to do the right thing? We the people will not be fooled!
Harry Partap
former UNC MP