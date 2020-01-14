“It is in the quiet crucible of your personal, private sufferings, that your noblest dreams are born, and God’s greatest gifts are given, in compensation, for what you have been through.” (Wintley Phipps).

As murders continue, unabated, into 2020 and many mourn the loss of their loved ones, as families suffer through the abyss of unemployment, and the despair that comes with it, the people of Trinidad and Tobago need to be uplifted.

We are a resilient people, gifted in ways that others can only dream of.

We have been blessed beyond measure, except that we have squandered many of those blessings.

Unfortunately, the right leaders have not come along, as yet, to inspire, and to awaken the greatness that lies within us as a people.

Until then, it is important to remember the words quoted above because 2020 and 2021 will be doubly difficult years for us.

Out of the fire will come a people forged, and ready to do the Master’s work. In time, God will send those leaders.

For those who do not know, the quotation at the beginning of this letter is by a born Trinbagonian.

For all the families who are going through great trials and tribulations, do not despair.

No matter what happens, God is still in charge!

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

