WE all knew for a fact that there were two sides to a coin—i.e. until filmmaker Sergio Leone added another side so that now we can neither make heads nor tails of which is what.
In last week’s Washington DC melodrama, assembling the cast for each role would be easy: Trump is the Bad: Biden is the Good and the mob is the Ugly. The Ugly American is a 1963 movie starring Marlon Brando which takes a deprecating look at “Thailand” in a state of civil war upheaval.
If a sequel were to be made, the picture would now be more appropriately focused on Trump as the Ugly American who, in a self-destructive mode, goads his sycophants to march on the Capitol and desecrate it. In following his incitement to insurrection, the Ugly American transformed itself from a celluloidal fantasy to an actual street performance in the epicentre of the US capital.
What is instructive here is the message: if the US president could assume the leadership role of a closet terrorist and attempt to hold on to power in a manner that would have been more Osama bin Laden than Thomas Jefferson, then who next in the world of Machiavellian political shenanigans is to be restrained from making such a move?
It’s been said, if America sneezes Trinidadians catch the cold – meaning what we see we follow fashion – as in monkey see, monkey do.
Trinidad is not totally uninitiated in this line of business as, in the last century, there had been two coup attempts in the country, and while Trinis are a peaceful people – so much so that a minister sneeringly laughs at how nobody rioted after his oppressive economic policies, Capitol Hill might just be a timely reminder for him via the Trini expression, “What eh meet you, eh pass you.”
When leaders lack statesmanship (as Trump) they court ridicule, contempt and hate, and the possibility that they might self-destruct becomes real as in the case of this Ugly American.
L Siddhartha Orie
via e-mail