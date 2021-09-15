I am appealing to the Government to do all that’s possible to give some needy nation those Covid-19 vaccines that are due to expire soon, as disclosed by the media.
At present, what we are seeing is that the majority who chose to be vaccinated have done so. Well, you can only do your best by providing the vaccines. It is up to the citizens to do the rest by taking the shot.
None of us can blame those in charge for not doing what was necessary. The Government needs to begin looking for a country that may be willing to utilise them. At least it will help someone else.
We also have the other issue of the Government goal of “herd immunity”, which is a long way off. We cannot keep the country closed forever, especially the working force, because of the daily impact on our economy. Therefore, those in charge need to make a serious decision concerning the way forward.
The best has been done (by providing the vaccines), and if thousands of citizens refuse to come forward, what will be will just have to be. We cannot continue this way.
Let me suggest, in humility, the opening-up of those other places that employ large percentages of people—with serious restrictions in place, with our Police Service doing the monitoring. Workers from our construction and food industries, etc, are out there, and we are not doing badly. We can do the same with other sectors that contribute to our economy.
I have heard the argument that the people need more information. Well, with all the information that is available, I wonder what more we really need. I hope with all my heart that “too late” will not be the cry.