Doomed to live under rule of fools

As readers ponder the Express’ powerful Wednesday Editorial, “What is it about us?”, we cannot only contemplate our leaders’ great errors but pause repeatedly to seriously evaluate ourselves that as a people, we’re way too complacent in understanding our democracy and the inalienable power voters hold.
Matter of fact, this great complacency prompted our Finance Minister to state most vaingloriously, “Dey eh riot yet!”, smiling while increasing prices on already overburdened consumers. The adage that voters get the government they deserve should be a clarion call to action to value ourselves as a people, knowing we deserve better governments, as the Editorial’s list of shortcomings is merely the tip of the iceberg of voters’ silent disgruntlement.
“What is it about us” is simply that we’re too damn lazy, too occupied accepting mediocrity, yet comforted that we can elect political representatives to live way above us, only seriously interested in voters at election time. Once elected, we overesteem them, thus losing our power to seriously question, to demand, and even to vehemently protest should that become necessary.
Governments are merely a reflection of voters and unless we change how we vote, those we elect would merely transform their lives in relatively short time, most earning salaries, perks and lucrative pensions many voters would never see in their lifetime; their elected politicians doing nothing to lift them from the squalors of poverty in which they’re declining further.
Abdication of voter’s responsibility, understandably devoid of motivation to vote, is demonstrated by our low election turnout while many are left to think they have nothing to vote for when they should become much more involved in the selection of their governments, if only to improve their quality of live.
Transformational changes would only come if voters refuse to vote when those seeking our vote refuses to engage in civil debates committed to exactly what they’re offering, as opposed to riling up crowds of red or yellow, espousing half-truths, innuendoes, and at times calculated lies, to demonise their opponents, shouting and screaming. Thus, what they say and commit to in debates can be revisited later whether in leadership or opposition.
Elections are too serious a civil responsibility to bamboozle voters with tassa drums, calypso, loud music, alcohol flowing, dancing and wining, but highlights the contender’s character tacitly projected as orchestrated distractions from the salient issues of committing to transforming our nation to prosperity.
Educated voters must also demand an annual state of the nation address, advising the population on the true state of our economy, and hold both national and municipal elections on fixed dates, not at the whims and fancy of leaders calling snap elections when the tide seems favourable, but unjustly rescheduling when their management errors signal defeat.
Mickela Panday complained that the 2020 general election unreasonably thrust on her party couldn’t adequately prepare them to participate. Yet, while favourable to the incumbent, inevitably demonstrated gross disrespect for both voters and opponents.
Most importantly, absolutely no leadership candidate should be voted into office unless they know economics and present an economic stimulation plan, even when the country seems flourishing. Prosperous countries have much less crime, and our potential candidates should know the values and rewarding socio-economic benefits of a stable and affluent economy providing wealth creation while the prosperity of their citizens must be their mantra, especially since governments serve as the facilitator of the private sector.
Let me therefore quote Plato: “If you do not take a keen interest in the affairs of your government, you’re doomed to live under the rule of fools”.
In our case, everything the Express highlighted in “What it is about us?”.
Trevor Hosten